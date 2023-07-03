Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $1.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91. Organovo has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $3.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organovo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organovo by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Organovo by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

