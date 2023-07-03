Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 122 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.4% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the first quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the first quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 37,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.4% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.4% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 12,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.3% during the first quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $107.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $433.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.10 and its 200-day moving average is $109.68. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

