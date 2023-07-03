Paramount Global Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (NASDAQ:PARA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Paramount Global in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Paramount Global’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PARA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.70.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA stock opened at $15.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.48. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Paramount Global by 130.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Paramount Global by 404.9% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,690,583.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is presently -25.64%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Further Reading

