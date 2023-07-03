Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 1,003.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Copart by 235.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Copart by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,791. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 933,100 shares of company stock worth $82,877,409 over the last three months. 11.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPRT stock opened at $91.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.90 and a 200-day moving average of $74.11. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

