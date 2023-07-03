Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 53,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $570,000. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 43,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $157.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.01. The company has a market cap of $298.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.