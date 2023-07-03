Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.3% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 39,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 16,205 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.6% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 655,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,765,000 after buying an additional 22,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $432,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $432,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $2,277,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,738.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,513 shares of company stock valued at $11,327,453. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAH. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

Shares of BAH opened at $111.60 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $87.99 and a 52-week high of $112.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 93.07%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

