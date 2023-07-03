Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 4,656 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic stock opened at $80.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $87.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.26 and its 200 day moving average is $80.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOLX. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

