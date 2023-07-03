Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,610 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in GSK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in GSK by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GSK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in GSK by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK opened at $35.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average of $35.41. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. GSK had a net margin of 47.85% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. On average, research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 16.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,576.88.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

