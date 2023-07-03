Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Catalent by 84.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Catalent by 107.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Catalent from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Catalent from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.73.

In other Catalent news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Catalent news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $43.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.18. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $115.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.44 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 0.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

