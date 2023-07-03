Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,198 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.8 %

HST stock opened at $16.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.27. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $64,429.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.55.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.