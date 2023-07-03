Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,765,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 552.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,952,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,311 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,428,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,984,000 after purchasing an additional 837,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,278,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,433,000 after purchasing an additional 591,327 shares during the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $136.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.86.

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $103.77 on Monday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

