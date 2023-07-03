Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 2,881 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $795,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,992,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,615,000 after acquiring an additional 69,309 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 114,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Truist Financial Price Performance

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $30.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.83. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

