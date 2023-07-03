Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 404 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 47.9% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 168.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of FND stock opened at $103.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.77. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.65 and a 52 week high of $104.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FND. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $580,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

