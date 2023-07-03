Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 62,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,905,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,104 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,811,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,780,000 after acquiring an additional 388,071 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,439,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,893,000 after acquiring an additional 75,569 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,826,000 after acquiring an additional 41,274 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of CEF opened at $18.02 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $20.12.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.