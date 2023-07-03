Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 200 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank grew its position in Airbnb by 886.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $128.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $144.63.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $53,050.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,872,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $53,050.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,872,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $64,402,541.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,700,101 shares in the company, valued at $336,567,589.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,155,060 shares of company stock valued at $253,870,253 over the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.47.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.