Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 3,514 Shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SRH Total Return Fund were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in SRH Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SRH Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in SRH Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in SRH Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $2,507,000. 14.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of SRH Total Return Fund stock opened at $13.28 on Monday. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65.

SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

