Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Paycom Software in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 28th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau anticipates that the software maker will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Paycom Software’s current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.38 EPS.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

PAYC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $357.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.53.

Paycom Software Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE PAYC opened at $321.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $294.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $262.11 and a 12 month high of $402.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 7.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.