Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2023

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Paycom Software in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 28th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau anticipates that the software maker will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Paycom Software’s current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.38 EPS.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $357.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.53.

Paycom Software Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE PAYC opened at $321.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $294.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $262.11 and a 12 month high of $402.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 7.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.