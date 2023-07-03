PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy producer’s stock.

PDCE has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PDC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

PDC Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $71.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.51. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $82.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at PDC Energy

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $957.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.86 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 35.66%. Research analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,910 shares in the company, valued at $10,082,325.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,082,325.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $137,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,383,049.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,700 shares of company stock worth $1,330,989 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDC Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 1,007.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 941 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

(Free Report)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

