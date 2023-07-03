Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 2,106 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,119 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.18.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $340.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $351.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

