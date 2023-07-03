Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Price Performance

POLA stock opened at $1.31 on Monday. Polar Power has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42.

Get Polar Power alerts:

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 29.29% and a negative net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Polar Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 239,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 145,700 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 108,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. 8.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.