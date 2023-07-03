Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Price Performance
POLA stock opened at $1.31 on Monday. Polar Power has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 29.29% and a negative net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Polar Power
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Polar Power
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.