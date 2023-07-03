Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:POLA opened at $1.31 on Monday. Polar Power has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 33.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter.
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
