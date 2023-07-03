PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CAO Sells $20,559.14 in Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 1,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $20,559.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,644 shares in the company, valued at $231,890.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Angelina Hendraka also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 24th, Angelina Hendraka sold 4,542 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $82,301.04.

On Thursday, May 4th, Angelina Hendraka sold 1,860 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $36,437.40.

PowerSchool Price Performance

PWSC opened at $19.14 on Monday. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $26.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $159.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.41 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWSC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in PowerSchool by 262.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the first quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PowerSchool by 63.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in PowerSchool by 62.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the second quarter worth $92,000. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded PowerSchool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

