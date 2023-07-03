PriceSmart (PSMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 10th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

PriceSmart Stock Down 0.8 %

PSMT opened at $74.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PriceSmart has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $79.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,300 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $100,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,426.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other PriceSmart news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $100,802.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,426.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total transaction of $303,303.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,571,176.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $737,201 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of PriceSmart from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

