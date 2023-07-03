Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDEX opened at $19.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.95. Pro-Dex has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $21.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDEX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Pro-Dex by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pro-Dex by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

