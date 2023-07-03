Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital raised Profire Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of PFIE stock opened at $1.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18. The company has a market cap of $58.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.94. Profire Energy has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $1.45.

Profire Energy ( NASDAQ:PFIE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.55 million for the quarter. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 11.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Profire Energy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Profire Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Profire Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company also sells and installs its systems in South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

