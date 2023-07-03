Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.80.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Progress Software from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

In related news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $89,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,216 shares in the company, valued at $311,343.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,500 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $89,535.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,343.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,998 shares of company stock worth $4,031,322. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 23.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Progress Software by 7.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Progress Software by 14.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRGS opened at $58.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.94. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $61.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.17 and a 200-day moving average of $55.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $179.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.78 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.11% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

