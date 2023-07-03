Prosperity Planning Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,929 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Apple by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,075,599,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.52.

Insider Activity

Apple Stock Performance

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,105 shares of company stock worth $25,234,985. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock opened at $193.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.29. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $194.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.