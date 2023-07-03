Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 385.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Public Storage by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 324,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,839,000 after purchasing an additional 59,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 263,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.86.

Public Storage Trading Up 1.1 %

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

PSA opened at $291.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.13 and a 52 week high of $357.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.04%.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,869 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 204 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.