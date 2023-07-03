Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Trading Down 1.8 %

Pulmatrix stock opened at $2.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.75. Pulmatrix has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.30. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 285.66% and a negative return on equity of 55.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmatrix

About Pulmatrix

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the first quarter worth $73,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pulmatrix in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pulmatrix by 7.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

