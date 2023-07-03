Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Boosted by Zacks Research

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bruker in a research note issued on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bruker’s FY2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 11.89%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

Bruker Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of other research firms have also commented on BRKR. StockNews.com lowered Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $73.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.46. Bruker has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $84.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $1,074,131.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,964.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $6,520,106.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,262,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,155,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $1,074,131.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,964.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 350,720 shares of company stock valued at $27,764,486. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Bruker by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 29,298 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after acquiring an additional 291,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.