Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Issued By Zacks Research

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avis Budget Group in a report released on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $8.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $8.95. The consensus estimate for Avis Budget Group’s current full-year earnings is $34.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $11.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $31.64 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $8.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $7.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.91 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.34 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CAR. Susquehanna cut their price target on Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.86.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $228.67 on Monday. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $131.83 and a 12 month high of $251.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.34.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $7.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 448.41% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.99 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 14,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total value of $3,021,438.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,086,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

