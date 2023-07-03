Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited Issued By Desjardins (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Research analysts at Desjardins cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 29th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 40.22%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $80.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.17 and a 200-day moving average of $77.80. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $83.44. The firm has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth approximately $86,122,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.54%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

