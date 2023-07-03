Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Cut by Analyst

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Analysts at Desjardins cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued on Thursday, June 29th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.30 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$111.60.

CP opened at C$107.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$106.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$104.91. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of C$90.00 and a 52-week high of C$112.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.00%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

