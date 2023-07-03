Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Raised by Zacks Research

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.18. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $18.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s FY2023 earnings at $17.67 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $18.93 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.45 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HCA. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.83.

Shares of HCA opened at $303.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.74. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,653,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,653,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

