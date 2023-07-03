Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Markel Group Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Markel Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $19.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $19.96. The consensus estimate for Markel Group’s current full-year earnings is $78.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Markel Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $24.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $80.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $20.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $21.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $21.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $23.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $87.23 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $23.39 EPS.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $17.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $16.23 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,516.67.

MKL opened at $1,383.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,344.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1,331.67. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 67.08 and a beta of 0.79. Markel Group has a 12 month low of $1,064.09 and a 12 month high of $1,458.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Morgan E. Housel bought 19 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,330.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 330 shares in the company, valued at $439,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 194 shares of company stock valued at $260,642. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

