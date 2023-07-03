Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Northland Power Inc. Cut by National Bank Financial (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Northland Power in a research note issued on Thursday, June 29th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.26). The firm had revenue of C$621.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$663.80 million. Northland Power had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 28.14%.

Northland Power Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Northland Power from C$41.50 to C$37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. CSFB lifted their target price on Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. CIBC reduced their target price on Northland Power from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Northland Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.95.

TSE NPI opened at C$27.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.09. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$26.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.13.

Northland Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

