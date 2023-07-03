Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for NOV Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of NOV in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NOV’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

NOV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on NOV from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NOV from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

NOV stock opened at $16.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.89. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

