Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Syneos Health, Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Syneos Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Syneos Health’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Syneos Health’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $42.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $79.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.61.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 55.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 214.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,394,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

