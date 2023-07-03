Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Boosted by Analyst

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Williams Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Williams Companies’ current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WMB. Raymond James downgraded Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $32.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.68. The stock has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.16. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,370,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,617,977,000 after buying an additional 1,193,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,880,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,544,657,000 after buying an additional 393,245 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Williams Companies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,024,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,024 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,242,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,796,000 after purchasing an additional 273,005 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,776 shares of company stock worth $894,070 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.