Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Verizon Communications Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) – KeyCorp increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a report issued on Wednesday, June 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the cell phone carrier will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Verizon Communications’ current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Shares of VZ opened at $37.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $51.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 39,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,638 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its position in Verizon Communications by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 24,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

