Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for CACI International Inc Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of CACI International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $4.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.65. The consensus estimate for CACI International’s current full-year earnings is $18.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.61 EPS.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.28. CACI International had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CACI International Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CACI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.83.

CACI opened at $340.84 on Monday. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $245.32 and a fifty-two week high of $342.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $312.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CACI International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 30.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $179,180,000 after buying an additional 140,710 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in CACI International by 2,850.9% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 50,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after acquiring an additional 48,465 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 15.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,475,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the first quarter worth approximately $12,950,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 443,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,538,000 after purchasing an additional 28,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CACI International

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.30, for a total value of $48,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

(Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.