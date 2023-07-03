Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for NIKE, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for NIKE in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 30th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the footwear maker will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

NIKE Stock Down 2.6 %

Several other analysts have also commented on NKE. Guggenheim raised their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.40.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $110.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth $215,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 386,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after buying an additional 90,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

