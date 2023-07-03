Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Paychex, Inc. Lifted by William Blair (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Paychex in a research note issued on Friday, June 30th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Paychex’s current full-year earnings is $4.67 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $111.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.97. Paychex has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $139.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 102,768.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,137 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Paychex by 27.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,158 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 56.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,495 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Paychex by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,437,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,144,000 after buying an additional 699,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,164,000 after buying an additional 651,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

