Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Arista Networks, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Arista Networks in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Arista Networks’ current full-year earnings is $5.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.35.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $162.06 on Monday. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $91.31 and a 12 month high of $178.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.01 and a 200-day moving average of $143.90. The company has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total transaction of $2,235,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,754,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,477,978. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total transaction of $2,235,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,754,200 shares in the company, valued at $290,477,978. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.55, for a total transaction of $167,614.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,146 shares of company stock valued at $30,831,580 in the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

