Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Issued By Zacks Research

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cooper Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $3.32 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.29. The consensus estimate for Cooper Companies’ current full-year earnings is $12.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $877.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on COO. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.89.

Shares of COO opened at $383.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $395.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $374.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.62. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.11, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $330,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 15.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 15.9% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 299,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,909,000 after acquiring an additional 41,024 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

