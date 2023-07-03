Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for The Walt Disney Company Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Walt Disney in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the entertainment giant will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Macquarie downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wolfe Research cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.82.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.4 %

DIS stock opened at $89.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.