Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Raised by Zacks Research

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lennar in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $3.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.37. The consensus estimate for Lennar’s current full-year earnings is $12.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.58 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.86 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.53.

Lennar Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LEN stock opened at $125.31 on Monday. Lennar has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $127.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.78. The stock has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.0% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 47.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 22.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,861,731.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.24%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

