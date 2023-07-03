Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Morgan Stanley Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.73. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley’s current full-year earnings is $6.30 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

MS opened at $85.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.09. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $142.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

