Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Lifted by Zacks Research

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note issued on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the industrial products company will earn $5.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.00. The consensus estimate for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s current full-year earnings is $22.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $22.18 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RS. Wolfe Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $271.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.98. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $272.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 814.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,436,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,453,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,656,886,000 after purchasing an additional 815,429 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 968,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,640,000 after purchasing an additional 689,091 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $82,101,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $78,366,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $2,351,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,169,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.33%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

