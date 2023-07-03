Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Stantec Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stantec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 28th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.99. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Stantec from C$86.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stantec from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stantec from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Stantec from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$88.40.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at C$86.49 on Monday. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$55.79 and a twelve month high of C$86.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$81.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$75.97.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.16 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 5.76%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

